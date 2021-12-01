Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Temps Set To Take Off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today kicks off what is known as Meteorological Winter that goes through February. This new season is beginning with a few showers working across the skyline as milder air pushes in. Could this be a case of milder before wilder? Signs are there of more of a winter look for next week.

Let’s begin this Meteorological Winter party by talking about today’s weather. A quick-hitting light shower maker is pushing from west to east across Kentucky, but it doesn’t have much moisture with it so not everyone sees rain. For those who do, it’s not all day and it won’t be very heavy.

This is being pushed by a milder surge shooting in here for the next few days. Temps are likely to hit 60+ in many areas on a strong southwesterly wind.

Temps come down a bit for Saturday but jump right back up ahead of a strong cold front Sunday. This brings rain to the region into Sunday night. Some snowflakes may show up Monday morning as cold air crashes in.

Another system may bring rain or a mix late Tuesday and Wednesday.

