Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Temps Set To Take Off

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today kicks off what is known as Meteorological Winter that goes through February. This new season is beginning with a few showers working across the skyline as milder air pushes in. Could this be a case of milder before wilder? Signs are there of more of a winter look for next week.

Let’s begin this Meteorological Winter party by talking about today’s weather. A quick-hitting light shower maker is pushing from west to east across Kentucky, but it  doesn’t have much moisture with it so not everyone sees rain. For those who do, it’s not all day and it won’t be very heavy.

This is being pushed by a milder surge shooting in here for the next few days. Temps are likely to hit 60+ in many areas on a strong southwesterly wind.

Temps come down a bit for Saturday but jump right back up ahead of a strong cold front Sunday. This brings rain to the region into Sunday night. Some snowflakes may show up Monday morning as cold air crashes in.

Another system may bring rain or a mix late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
Police said 33-year-old Matthew Cox was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Missing Richmond man found dead
President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge
Kentucky head coach John Calipari wished his longtime mentor and friend Joe B. Hall a Happy...
Coach Calipari wishes Joe B. Hall a Happy Birthday
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Rain around the region
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps run up and down
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | December begins on the mild side
fastcast
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Tuesday, Nov. 30th
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Milder Air On The Way