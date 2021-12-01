Coach Calipari wishes Joe B. Hall a Happy Birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky head coach John Calipari wished his longtime mentor and friend Joe B. Hall a Happy Birthday on Tuesday.

“You know I had to go see my mentor and my friend Coach Hall on his birthday!” Coach Calipari said. “Sounds like I am far from the only one to come by too. Bunch of friends, family and former players! Thank you to everyone who has sent cards and letters. He has really appreciated them. Happy birthday, Coach! I’m considering that 1-3-1!!!”

Coach Hall is celebrating a full 93 years.

Happy Birthday to Coach Joe B. Hall 🎂



We hope you have a wonderful day, Coach! pic.twitter.com/7j4OGqpFNk — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 30, 2021

Wishing Joe B. Hall, former @KentuckyMBB coach who brought home the 1978 NCAA National Championship, a Happy 93rd Birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/CqEOY0Y8qq — Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) November 30, 2021

