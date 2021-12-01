Advertisement

Decades-long menorah lighting tradition takes place in Lexington

Tuesday night in Lexington, people gathered for the city’s annual menorah lighting.
Tuesday night in Lexington, people gathered for the city’s annual menorah lighting.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night in Lexington, people gathered for the city’s annual menorah lighting.

It took place at the Summit for the fifth straight year, but has been a Lexington tradition for 30 years.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin said the public menorah lighting is a uniquely American idea because of the freedoms we enjoy here.

“It’s a holiday that celebrates religious freedom, it also celebrates the miracle of the small jar of oil they found that should’ve lasted one night but managed to last eight days and nights until new oil could arrive,” Rabbi Litvin said.

WKYT’s own Sam Dick was a special guest at the lighting.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
Police said 33-year-old Matthew Cox was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Missing Richmond man found dead
Jordan Coffey
Murder investigation underway after body found outside camper in Ky. RV park
After a few hours of protesting, people were told to move or they would be arrested. One woman...
Woman arrested during protest against KU’s Lexington tree removal plan

Latest News

Deidra Sterns and Brandy Moore started working at Holbrook’s Embroidery Plus in August.
Rowan Co. inmates crafting new lives for themselves through work program
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
Vaccine clinics for young Fayette County students wrapped up Wednesday evening.
FCPS teaming up with Lexington health leaders for vaccine clinics this week
Kentucky head coach John Calipari wished his longtime mentor and friend Joe B. Hall a Happy...
Coach Calipari wishes Joe B. Hall a Happy Birthday