Decades-long menorah lighting tradition takes place in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night in Lexington, people gathered for the city’s annual menorah lighting.

It took place at the Summit for the fifth straight year, but has been a Lexington tradition for 30 years.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin said the public menorah lighting is a uniquely American idea because of the freedoms we enjoy here.

“It’s a holiday that celebrates religious freedom, it also celebrates the miracle of the small jar of oil they found that should’ve lasted one night but managed to last eight days and nights until new oil could arrive,” Rabbi Litvin said.

