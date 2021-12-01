Advertisement

Father charged in death of missing Indiana 2-year-old

Jeremy Sweet was booked in the Bartholomew County Jail and is on a 72-hour hold while the investigation into Emma’s death continues.(Bartholomew County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BARTHOLOMEW CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The father of 2-year-old Emma Sweet, the girl who went missing in Bartholomew County last Wednesday and her body later recovered in the White River, has been booked in jail and charged after recovering in the hospital.

Jeremy Sweet was booked in the Bartholomew County Jail and is on a 72-hour hold while the investigation into Emma’s death continues, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On Wednesday, a probable cause affidavit was filed in the Bartholomew Superior Court, charging Sweet with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and unlawful possession of a syringe.

Officials previously said charges could be filed if Sweet survived his severe hypothermia.

Sweet was previously out on bond from a prior arrest in March for suspected involvement in a drug cartel.

Both Sweet and his daughter were reported missing on Thursday by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, deputies were called near the east fork of White River, finding a submerged truck with Jeremy Sweet inside.

Sweet was treated for exposure of hypothermia at the Columbus Regional Hospital. He had told investigators that his daughter was with him prior to the incident of the accident.

Police believed that the two were in the area to the east of the river when the truck went over an embankment and into the water.

His daughter was later found on Sunday after divers discovered her body in the White River.

Police said Sweet had told two stories about the whereabouts of his daughter prior to the incident. Initially, Sweet told investigators he had dropped Emma off beforehand. He later said that she was inside the truck with him when it went over the embankments.

On Nov. 29, the Bartholomew County Coroner began a forensic autopsy for Emma as part of the investigation, with results expected in 4-6 weeks.

