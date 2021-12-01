FCPS teaming up with Lexington health leaders for vaccine clinics this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is teaming up with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and Wild Health to get students vaccinated.

On Wednesday, LFCHD is providing first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 years at a special clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. That clinic will be at Consolidated Baptist Church. Walk-ins will not be accepted, so you must register here.

FCPS is also teaming up with Wild Health for these vaccine clinics from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.:

Wednesday, Dec. 1 at:

Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place

Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.

Thursday, Dec. 2. at:

Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive

Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way

You can register here for the Wild Health clinics.

