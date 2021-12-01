Advertisement

FCPS teaming up with Lexington health leaders for vaccine clinics this week

Vaccine clinics for young Fayette County students wrapped up Wednesday evening.
Vaccine clinics for young Fayette County students wrapped up Wednesday evening.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is teaming up with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and Wild Health to get students vaccinated.

On Wednesday, LFCHD is providing first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 years at a special clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. That clinic will be at Consolidated Baptist Church. Walk-ins will not be accepted, so you must register here.

FCPS is also teaming up with Wild Health for these vaccine clinics from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.:

Wednesday, Dec. 1 at:

  • Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place
  • Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.

Thursday, Dec. 2. at:

  • Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive
  • Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way

You can register here for the Wild Health clinics.

