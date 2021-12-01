Advertisement

Forklift used to steal ATM from Kentucky bank, police say

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say someone used a forklift to steal an ATM from a Georgetown bank.

According to police, sometime overnight, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive. 

Police say surveillance video shows a person in dark clothing going over to the construction site by the Scott County Library next door, getting in a forklift and driving the forklift over to the bank to steal the ATM.

The person then loaded the ATM onto a U-Haul truck and drove off. 

Police say the theft was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning when someone pulled up to use the ATM. That person says they noticed wires and papers on the ground and that the ATM awning was damaged.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about what happened, contact the Georgetown Police Dept.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
Police said 33-year-old Matthew Cox was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Missing Richmond man found dead
President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge
Kentucky head coach John Calipari wished his longtime mentor and friend Joe B. Hall a Happy...
Coach Calipari wishes Joe B. Hall a Happy Birthday
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
Protestors returned to Lansdowne Drive in an effort to stop Kentucky Utilities from cutting...
Mayor Gorton says KU will alter tree cutting plans for next couple of days
Employees at 3M in Harrison County do not have to get vaccinated, for now.
3M employees pleased with judge’s ruling to stop Biden vaccine mandate
Rain around the region
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast