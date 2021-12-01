Advertisement

Georgetown’s Drew Lamont named WKYT Athlete of the Week

Against Greenville University, Georgetown set a school record by scoring 155 points. Lamont led the way with 39 points
Against Greenville University, Georgetown set a school record by scoring 155 points. Lamont led...
Against Greenville University, Georgetown set a school record by scoring 155 points. Lamont led the way with 39 points(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Drew Lamont may be the new kid on the block at Georgetown, but he’s not knew to college basketball.

“I’m coming in as a fifth-year senior, so I figured as soon as I got in here, I got to lead,” said Lamont. “I’ve been on the big stage before, and I’ve played for a lot of coaches and seen a lot of basketball. So I feel like I got to come in and lead and show these guys the ropes sometimes.”

The University of Wyoming transfer has fit in quite nicely with his new team.

“We have a lot of fun, and in practice, we go at it a lot,” said Lamont. “Everything is really competitive, and it’s just a great group of guys. We all clicked since day one, and I just love being around them.”

In Saturday’s game against Greenville University, Georgetown set a school record by scoring 155 points. Lamont led the way with 39 points.

“We were able to break the press,” said Lamont. “We have a good press offense, and I just got out and started running, and that just led to a lot of points for all of us because they couldn’t really keep up with our speed.”

The Tigers are off to a 7-1 start this season, and Lamont should be a key contributor to Georgetown’s pursuit of a title.

“We’re trying to win the national championship,” said Lamont. “That’s been the goal since day one since we stepped foot on campus. Go win a national championship.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 33-year-old Matthew Cox was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Missing Richmond man found dead
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge
Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season
Kentucky head coach John Calipari wished his longtime mentor and friend Joe B. Hall a Happy...
Coach Calipari wishes Joe B. Hall a Happy Birthday

Latest News

Mark Stoops speaks with the media on October 25, 2021.
UK head football coach, Mark Stoops, agrees in principle to contract extension
Cats improve to 6-1 with 85-57 win over Central Michigan
NCAA Selection Show watch party.
Kentucky earns No. 7 national seed in NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
New country, new name for US citizen ‘Enes Kanter Freedom’