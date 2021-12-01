Georgetown’s Drew Lamont named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Drew Lamont may be the new kid on the block at Georgetown, but he’s not knew to college basketball.

“I’m coming in as a fifth-year senior, so I figured as soon as I got in here, I got to lead,” said Lamont. “I’ve been on the big stage before, and I’ve played for a lot of coaches and seen a lot of basketball. So I feel like I got to come in and lead and show these guys the ropes sometimes.”

The University of Wyoming transfer has fit in quite nicely with his new team.

“We have a lot of fun, and in practice, we go at it a lot,” said Lamont. “Everything is really competitive, and it’s just a great group of guys. We all clicked since day one, and I just love being around them.”

In Saturday’s game against Greenville University, Georgetown set a school record by scoring 155 points. Lamont led the way with 39 points.

“We were able to break the press,” said Lamont. “We have a good press offense, and I just got out and started running, and that just led to a lot of points for all of us because they couldn’t really keep up with our speed.”

The Tigers are off to a 7-1 start this season, and Lamont should be a key contributor to Georgetown’s pursuit of a title.

“We’re trying to win the national championship,” said Lamont. “That’s been the goal since day one since we stepped foot on campus. Go win a national championship.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.