Gov. Beshear reports 3,312 new COVID cases, 44 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 3,312 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 789,225 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.56% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 845 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 44 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 10,987.

There are currently 948 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 249 in the ICU and 123 on a ventilator.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

