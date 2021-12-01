Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | December begins on the mild side

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite the showers in our region, temperatures will remain on the mild side today.

These milder temperatures will keep us nice and comfortable for a few more days. The rain will try to slow that down today, but it won’t have a lot of success. You’ll find low and mid-50s out there.

Another shot of warmer air will invade Kentucky on Thursday. That’s when our daytime highs will jump up the thermometer and reach the low and mid-60s. We might even do it two days in a row.

Take care of each other!

