Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | December begins on the mild side

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite the showers in our region, temperatures will remain on the mild side today.

These milder temperatures will keep us nice and comfortable for a few more days. The rain will try to slow that down today, but it won’t have a lot of success. You’ll find low and mid-50s out there.

Another shot of warmer air will invade Kentucky on Thursday. That’s when our daytime highs will jump up the thermometer and reach the low and mid-60s. We might even do it two days in a row.

