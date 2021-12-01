Advertisement

Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters still in need of donations for toy drive

All 24 Lexington fire stations have containers where you can drop off toys at any time.
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters is holding its 91st toy drive for children in the bluegrass. They have seen a lighter number of toys so far, and are calling on the community to step up.

“People bringing the toys to the fire station and bring them straight to the North Pole is amazing,” said Lt. Chris MacFarlane, president of the Lexington FOF.

The year the fire department has over 500 families to serve, including 1,000 children. They are also holding an auction to raise money to buy more gifts for the kids.

“Chuck Williams’ auction which is on Dec. 5, is coming up this Sunday. A gentleman donated two sets of courtside tickets to a UK game,” MacFarlane said.

“The toy donations have been lighter, but nevertheless, we have tried every angle we can to make it convenient for people,” MacFarlane said.

To see their Amazon wishlist for the kids, you can click here.

The organizers will stop taking donations on Dec. 6 for and all registered families will receive gifts on Dec. 11.

