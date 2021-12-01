LFCHD announces Lexington’s first lab-confirmed flu cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has announced the city’s first cases of flu.

The health department says the flu is spreading in Lexington and they are reporting the first three lab-confirmed cases.

Health experts have been concerned that a “twindemic” may be headed this way. A “twindemic” is when the flu and COVID-19 cases simultaneously rise and overwhelm hospitals. Some health professionals say it may be possible this year.

Flu season happens in the fall and winter.

You can get a free flu shot, by appointment, every Monday, Wednesday or Friday at LFCHD’s Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike by calling 859-288-2483.

