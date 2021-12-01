Advertisement

In month since rollout, 43K Kentucky children get vaccinated

Since kids will be out of school next week, UK HealthCare decided to extend the hours of its...
Since kids will be out of school next week, UK HealthCare decided to extend the hours of its COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the first month of the first COVID-19 vaccine being available for 5 to 11-year-olds, more than 43,000 Kentucky children received at least their first dose.

U.S. health officials gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-side COVID-19 shot in early November expanding the vaccine rollout to children as young as 5.

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 43,024 of the people in Kentucky receiving at least one vaccine dose were in the youngest approved age group.

Those children receive a separate vaccine formulation denoted with an orange cap and receive it with a smaller needle.

Those between 12 and 17 years old became eligible for vaccination in May. In Kentucky, 155,564 of those in that age group have since received at least one dose as well.

Adolescents ages 12 years and older receive the same dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as adults.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 33-year-old Matthew Cox was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Missing Richmond man found dead
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge
Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season
Kentucky head coach John Calipari wished his longtime mentor and friend Joe B. Hall a Happy...
Coach Calipari wishes Joe B. Hall a Happy Birthday

Latest News

The World Health Organization has warned against hasty travel restrictions because it says they...
More countries block travelers from southern Africa as omicron concern grows
The three major threats that omicron could pose to the U.S. economy are rising prices, lower...
Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say
COVID-19 vaccines
LFCHD says omicron variant highlights importance of getting vaccinated
Despite the global worry, scientists caution that it's still unclear whether omicron is more...
At least a dozen countries report cases caused by omicron variant