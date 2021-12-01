In month since rollout, 43K Kentucky children get vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the first month of the first COVID-19 vaccine being available for 5 to 11-year-olds, more than 43,000 Kentucky children received at least their first dose.

U.S. health officials gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-side COVID-19 shot in early November expanding the vaccine rollout to children as young as 5.

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 43,024 of the people in Kentucky receiving at least one vaccine dose were in the youngest approved age group.

Those children receive a separate vaccine formulation denoted with an orange cap and receive it with a smaller needle.

Those between 12 and 17 years old became eligible for vaccination in May. In Kentucky, 155,564 of those in that age group have since received at least one dose as well.

Adolescents ages 12 years and older receive the same dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as adults.

