Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mild Winds Continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a full blown surge of mild air continuing out there today and this above normal air takes us through the weekend. Things change as we get into early next week as a much colder pattern takes shape. This will also be accompanied by a few systems that have a shot at bringing a little bit of winter weather our way.

Temps out there today and Friday are mainly in the 60s with some thermometers in the west and south making a run at 70. There is a weak front that works into the north and northeast Friday and knocks the numbers down a bit. Those numbers drop a little more on Saturday before they bounce right back up Sunday.

The Sunday temps spike is ahead of a storm system rolling through the Great Lakes. That drags a strong cold front across the state Sunday night with crashing temps having the potential to switch the rain over to a brief period of light snow or flurries by Monday morning.

Several more systems follow this up next week and this looks like a super active pattern. A lot of rain and a touch of winter stuff may show up during this time.

