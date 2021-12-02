Douglass’ McPeek to coach in Adidas All-American Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass coach Nathan McPeek will be part of the coaching staff at the annual Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The game will be played on Jan. 8.

McPeek, currently in his second season as head coach of the Broncos, will help coach the offensive line. This is the second year in-a-row McPeek has coached in the All-American Bowl.

Frederick Douglass plays for the 5A state title on Saturday at 8 p.m. at UK’s Kroger Field.

Three UK commitments will be playing in the Adidas All-American Bowl: Barion Bown, WR; Kiyunta Goodwin, OL; Keaten Wade, LB. All three will play for the East squad.

