Advertisement

Douglass’ McPeek to coach in Adidas All-American Bowl

Marks 2nd-straight season Broncos’ head coach will be on AA Bowl sideline
Frederick Douglass head coach Nathan McPeek has been chosen to coach in the Adidas All-American...
Frederick Douglass head coach Nathan McPeek has been chosen to coach in the Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass coach Nathan McPeek will be part of the coaching staff at the annual Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The game will be played on Jan. 8.

McPeek, currently in his second season as head coach of the Broncos, will help coach the offensive line. This is the second year in-a-row McPeek has coached in the All-American Bowl.

Frederick Douglass plays for the 5A state title on Saturday at 8 p.m. at UK’s Kroger Field.

Three UK commitments will be playing in the Adidas All-American Bowl: Barion Bown, WR; Kiyunta Goodwin, OL; Keaten Wade, LB. All three will play for the East squad.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
According to police, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.
Forklift used to steal ATM from Kentucky bank, police say
A truck crashed into the Paris O'Reilly Auto Parts store Thursday morning.
Truck crashes into Kentucky auto parts store
Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season
Police said they were called to a home on Hill Rise Dr. around 2:00 p.m. for a disorder.
Lexington police arrest woman for stabbing

Latest News

Boyle Co. huddles during a timeout in Friday's 54-16 blowout win over Logan Co.
Boyle back in 4A finals with blowout over Logan Co.
Barion Brown, a highly-rated receiver out of Nashville, has committed to the Wildcats.
Barion Brown, one the country’s top playmakers, commits to UK
Franklin Co. defeated Allen Co. - Scottsville, 48-12 on Friday.
Franklin Co. advances to state semis with 49-12 win
Woodford Co. quarterback Bryce Patterson looks to the sideline during his team's win on Friday...
Woodford Co. remains unbeaten, knocks out CovCath, 28-14