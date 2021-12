MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The entire city of Richmond is under a boil water advisory due to a water main break.

The Richmond Register says crews are working to repair a main water line at Greens Crossing.

The city says the boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.