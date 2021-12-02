FCPS students hold second toy drive in honor of late superintendent Manny Caulk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FCPS students continue to honor late superintendent Manny Caulk one year after his death.

Students at Frederick Douglass High School are partnering with all Fayette County high schools to hold the second toy drive in Caulk’s memory.

“So, last year we had a student at Frederick Douglass that had the idea of what we should do after Mr. Caulk passed away, that we should do something in his honor, cause Mr. Caulk was such a champion for our students and children,” said Frederick Douglass teacher Nicole Bersaglia.

That idea was quickly spread from Frederick Douglass to all of the Fayette County High Schools getting involved.

“It took off from there and we were able to raise over 600 brand new toys to donate back to the elementary students In Fayette County schools,” Bersaglia said.

The students are hoping this year’s turnout will be even greater and the Frederick Douglass student body president Lydia Grier is calling on her classmates to step up.

“So, since these toys are going towards our elementary schools, I’m really encouraging, that all of our students try to bring in at least one toy,” Grier said.

This year has been tough for many of us and, as the holidays approach us, people who knew Manny Caulk say would want us to continue to advocate and support our students.

“Our students, with just how the pandemic has affected us, a lot of the parents are struggling and, so, to be able to support the parents in giving them the ability to shop for what their students are needing is just special,” Grier said.

The schools are collecting brand new toys only. The drive will run from December 6 through December 10. You can drop off toys at all Fayette County public high schools from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

