Heat center Bam Adebayo needs thumb surgery, will miss weeks

Adebayo was injured in Monday’s loss to Denver
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo waves to the crowd after the team's NBA basketball game against...
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo waves to the crowd after the team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Miami. The Heat won 106-94. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is likely out until at least mid-January. It’s the first major injury of Adebayo’s five pro seasons. He is averaging a career-best 18.7 points for Miami this season, along with 10.2 rebounds per game. Adebayo was injured in Monday’s loss to Denver. He underwent tests Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the full scope of the injury, and it was determined that he tore the ulnar collateral ligament. The timetable for his return isn’t expected to be finalized until after surgery.

