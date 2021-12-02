Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temperatures hold on for a few days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have made it to the mildest part of the week. Temperatures will surge well into the 60s this afternoon.

We’ll string together some really nice and mild days. Temperatures will probably come in around 60 to 65 degrees. This puts us somewhere around 10-15 degrees above normal.

The next real weather player will not get here until the end of the weekend. Our temperatures will spike back to the mid-60s on Sunday afternoon. Showers will soon fill the skies by midday. On the backside of this system, you will find a significant temperature drop. There’s even a chance that snow flies across Kentucky.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.