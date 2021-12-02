Key wins Paul Hornung Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass receiver Dane Key has won the Paul Hornuny Award, given annually to the best high school football player in Kentucky.

Key, who has committed to UK, caught 48 passes for 804 yards this past season for seven touchdowns. Key also returned a kickoff for a score.

Current Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton (Frederick Douglass) won the award last year.

Key and the Broncos will face South Warren in the 5A state title game on Saturday at Kroger Field.

