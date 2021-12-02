Advertisement

Laurel County sees rush for vaccines as COVID-19 cases increase

In Laurel County, local health leaders say more people are getting the booster as cases increase.
In Laurel County, local health leaders say more people are getting the booster as cases increase.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been a rush to get vaccines in southern Kentucky.

In Laurel County, local health leaders say more people are getting the booster as cases increase.

Every appointment for a booster Thursday was booked within hours of the health department opening in the morning and that’s a trend health leaders say is being prompted by a recent spike and, possibly, even concern over the omicron variant.

Health leaders say cases are ticking up in the county. Since Thanksgiving, they’ve had 200 new cases. Prior to the holiday, they were seeing 70 to 90 cases a week, about 10 cases a day. Now, it’s up to almost 30 new cases a day.

“We are seeing a high interest in booster shots. Anywhere from 40 to 50 a day at the health department, and some of the initial shots also,” said Mark Hensley, Laurel County Health Department.

Health leaders say they are giving the booster shot to anyone 18 and over but, mostly, it is older people and some that have chronic health conditions.

While cases are increasing locally, health leaders say they are not seeing hospitalizations increasing as rapidly.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck crashed into the Paris O'Reilly Auto Parts store Thursday morning.
Truck crashes into Kentucky auto parts store
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
According to police, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.
Forklift used to steal ATM from Kentucky bank, police say
Police said they were called to a home on Hill Rise Dr. around 2:00 p.m. for a disorder.
Lexington police arrest woman for stabbing
Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season

Latest News

Voice Of Hope partnered with the Madison Opioid Response and Empowerment Program to place...
Emergency boxes containing Narcan put up across Madison County
Firefighters say they were called to a home on West Fifth Street just after 11 a.m.
Pest control ‘smoke bomb’ believed to be spark of Lexington fire
File image
Entire city of Richmond under boil advisory
All drivers will likely pay more in car taxes this year.
WKYT Investigates: Rising car taxes