Lexington driver hits neighbor’s garage while backing out of driveway
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a house in Lexington Thursday morning.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Maddie Lane in the Masterson Station area.
The driver told our photographer Ray Brown that he was trying to back out of his driveway when he hit a neighbor’s garage.
Crews are trying to stabilize the structure.
No one was hurt.
The woman living inside the home says she slept right through the incident.
