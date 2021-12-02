Advertisement

Lexington driver hits neighbor’s garage while backing out of driveway

car hits garage in lexington
car hits garage in lexington(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a house in Lexington Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Maddie Lane in the Masterson Station area.

The driver told our photographer Ray Brown that he was trying to back out of his driveway when he hit a neighbor’s garage.

Crews are trying to stabilize the structure.

No one was hurt.

The woman living inside the home says she slept right through the incident.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
According to police, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.
Forklift used to steal ATM from Kentucky bank, police say
Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season
Police said 33-year-old Matthew Cox was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Missing Richmond man found dead
Kentucky head coach John Calipari wished his longtime mentor and friend Joe B. Hall a Happy...
Coach Calipari wishes Joe B. Hall a Happy Birthday

Latest News

Temperatures run mild
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temperatures hold on for a few days
A historic whiskey rickhouse will get a second life in Lexington’s distillery district. U-Haul...
Lexington’s distillery district gets large investment from U-Haul
Members of Lexington’s Jewish community gathered again Wednesday night. They celebrated the...
UK Jewish community lights menorah one year after attack
LCA and Beechwood rematch has been front and center all year
WATCH | LCA and Beechwood rematch has been front and center all year