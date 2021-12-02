Lexington driver hits neighbor’s garage while backing out of driveway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a house in Lexington Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Maddie Lane in the Masterson Station area.

The driver told our photographer Ray Brown that he was trying to back out of his driveway when he hit a neighbor’s garage.

Crews are trying to stabilize the structure.

No one was hurt.

The woman living inside the home says she slept right through the incident.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.