Lexington police arrest woman for stabbing

Police said they were called to a home on Hill Rise Dr. around 2:00 p.m. for a disorder.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police arrested a woman in Lexington on Wednesday for a stabbing.

Police said they were called to a home on Hill Rise Dr. around 2:00 p.m. for a disorder.

They said when they arrived, Teshayla Clark had stabbed another woman. The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Clark was taken into custody and charged with assault.

