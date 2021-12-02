Lexington’s distillery district gets large investment from U-Haul

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chad Tussey’s business, Relic Lexington, knows a thing or two about reclaiming something that is vintage. Now, the building his store is in, is getting that same treatment.

“As a tenant down here, we think it’s great,” Tussey said.

Much of the James E. Pepper building in the distillery district is now set to transform into 1,400 storage units. It’s something Pepper likely never imagined for the once largest whiskey distillery in the U.S.

“We’re looking to bring an environmentally friendly adaptive reuse program that we use to the existing historic building while not taking away the integrity or the history,” said Chris Minnich, marketing company president at U-Haul.

The company said their plans are for the upper floors of the building, and you won’t even tell what’s inside unless you know. Businesses below are staying put for the most part. At Relic Lexington, they’re excited about what the changes could mean for business.

“It’ll bring some more daytime business and they’re planning on doing some improvements to the building and surrounding parking lots,” Tussey said.

The location was a big draw for U-Haul, aiming to benefit college students and people who own condos downtown and need a little more space.

“One of the largest expenses for a customer moving in town is mileage. So, convenience is always important to us,” Minnich said.

They’re giving an old building a new and different life, but keeping its charm.

Battle Axes told us they will be leaving the building but said it’s so they can expand. Work on installing the units is set to start soon, but no definite date is set.

