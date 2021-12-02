Mike Edwards, Antonio Brown suspended for violating NFL COVID rules
The suspensions are effective immediately
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have been suspended immediately for three games by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols. The Tampa Bay wide receiver and safety were suspended Thursday for misrepresenting their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocol. The players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.
