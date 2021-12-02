Advertisement

Pest control ‘smoke bomb’ believed to be spark of Lexington fire

Firefighters say they were called to a home on West Fifth Street just after 11 a.m.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A “smoke bomb” is believed to be what sparked a fire in Lexington Thursday morning.

One person was inside the home and was able to get out safely.

We’re told that firefighters put out the flames in just under 10 minutes.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause, but at this point, they believe the fire may have been sparked by a pest control company doing some work inside the home when they set off a “smoke bomb.”

We’re told the structure is not a total loss.

