Pest control ‘smoke bomb’ believed to be spark of Lexington fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A “smoke bomb” is believed to be what sparked a fire in Lexington Thursday morning.

Firefighters say they were called to a home on West Fifth Street just after 11 a.m.

One person was inside the home and was able to get out safely.

We’re told that firefighters put out the flames in just under 10 minutes.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause, but at this point, they believe the fire may have been sparked by a pest control company doing some work inside the home when they set off a “smoke bomb.”

We’re told the structure is not a total loss.

