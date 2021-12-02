Advertisement

Temporary water assistance now available to Kentuckians

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for temporary water assistance.

The money is being provided through the federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program. More than $18 million is available.

This is an effort to help people who have fallen behind on their water bills, those who are facing disconnection and those who have already been disconnected.

“Every Kentuckian deserves access to fresh drinking water,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are pleased to announce this funding that will provide Kentuckians in need some relief by helping them continue to access critical water services.”

You can apply through your nearest Community Action agency, which you can locate on the state’s Kynect website.

