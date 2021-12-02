Advertisement

Trooper-involved shooting under investigation in Floyd County

(AP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MCDOWELL, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky State Police announced a trooper-involved shooting on Thursday.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a shooting that happened around 10:45 Thursday morning.

Police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Floyd County Coroner. They did not release the subject’s name.

