Truck crashes into Kentucky auto parts store

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A vehicle crashed into a Bourbon County business Thursday morning.

It happened at the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Arlington Dr., just off the bypass, in Paris.

Police say a truck, which was believed to be speeding, overcorrected, cut across the median of the bypass and then crashed into the auto parts store.

According to police, the driver of the truck, a 30-year-old man from Lexington, did not have an active driver’s license.

No one was hurt.

A WKYT viewer captured this video of the aftermath of the crash with the truck still at the scene:

