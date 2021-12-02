Advertisement

UK Jewish community lights menorah one year after attack

Members of Lexington’s Jewish community gathered again Wednesday night. They celebrated the...
Members of Lexington’s Jewish community gathered again Wednesday night. They celebrated the holiday and talked about ways to address antisemitism in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a year since an attack during a Hanukkah celebration at the University of Kentucky.

Members of Lexington’s Jewish community gathered again Wednesday night. They celebrated the holiday and talked about ways to address antisemitism in Kentucky.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin and Former Ambassador Kelly Craft announced a new initiative. The two will be speaking on antisemitism at more than 100 schools and community centers across the state. They announced the new program in front of a small crowd at the Chabad of the Bluegrass as they lit the menorah for the fourth night of Hanukkah.

“I have seen darkness in the last year from my travels all over the world. But what is so incredible about this evening, is menorah lightings are happening all over the world,” Former Ambassador Kelly Craft said.

Wednesday’s menorah lighting ceremony falls close to the one-year anniversary of an attack at the UK Jewish Center. Lexington Police say a driver pulled up to the group while they were lighting the menorah, then began shouting antisemitic slurs.

A community member, present at Wednesday night’s menorah lighting as well, tried to block the driver from causing further disruption.

The good Samaritan was then dragged by the car, injuring his leg.

Rabbi Litvin said that incident, and further attacks seen all over the world, give them even more reason to speak on antisemitism across the Commonwealth.

“And on how every person can be a partner to combat antisemitism. Can be a partner to be a light in the darkness, can be a partner to combat hate. Our answer to hate remains the same. Each and every one of us can be a light. Each and every one of you can be a light,” Rabbi Litvin said.

There are more Hanukkah celebrations throughout the rest of the week.

Lexington police are still searching for the driver involved in last year’s incident. We don’t know of any arrests in the case.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 33-year-old Matthew Cox was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Missing Richmond man found dead
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge
Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

LCA and Beechwood rematch has been front and center all year
WATCH | LCA and Beechwood rematch has been front and center all year
(Source: WAVE 3 News)
Temporary water assistance now available to Kentuckians
Police said they were called to a home on Hill Rise Dr. around 2:00 p.m. for a disorder.
Lexington police arrest woman for stabbing
Kentucky Utilities wants to help shine some light during the holiday season.
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here