UK Jewish community lights menorah one year after attack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a year since an attack during a Hanukkah celebration at the University of Kentucky.

Members of Lexington’s Jewish community gathered again Wednesday night. They celebrated the holiday and talked about ways to address antisemitism in Kentucky.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin and Former Ambassador Kelly Craft announced a new initiative. The two will be speaking on antisemitism at more than 100 schools and community centers across the state. They announced the new program in front of a small crowd at the Chabad of the Bluegrass as they lit the menorah for the fourth night of Hanukkah.

“I have seen darkness in the last year from my travels all over the world. But what is so incredible about this evening, is menorah lightings are happening all over the world,” Former Ambassador Kelly Craft said.

Wednesday’s menorah lighting ceremony falls close to the one-year anniversary of an attack at the UK Jewish Center. Lexington Police say a driver pulled up to the group while they were lighting the menorah, then began shouting antisemitic slurs.

A community member, present at Wednesday night’s menorah lighting as well, tried to block the driver from causing further disruption.

The good Samaritan was then dragged by the car, injuring his leg.

Rabbi Litvin said that incident, and further attacks seen all over the world, give them even more reason to speak on antisemitism across the Commonwealth.

“And on how every person can be a partner to combat antisemitism. Can be a partner to be a light in the darkness, can be a partner to combat hate. Our answer to hate remains the same. Each and every one of us can be a light. Each and every one of you can be a light,” Rabbi Litvin said.

There are more Hanukkah celebrations throughout the rest of the week.

Lexington police are still searching for the driver involved in last year’s incident. We don’t know of any arrests in the case.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.