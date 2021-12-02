Advertisement

UK student selected as finalist for Dr. Pepper Challenge at SEC Championship game

A Madison County native has the chance of competing during the halftime show of the Georgia and...
A Madison County native has the chance of competing during the halftime show of the Georgia and Alabama game.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County native has the chance of competing during the halftime show of the Georgia and Alabama game.

It’s called the Dr. Pepper Challenge where students can win a major scholarship.

“I got a phone call saying that I was selected to go to the SEC Championship game as one of the finalists so that was super big and like a huge deal, it just seems super unreal,” said Rachel Hughes.

Hughes is a junior at the University of Kentucky with big plans for the future. She hopes to become a practicing veterinarian and open a facility for rescues to become trained therapy dogs.

The goal of the Dr. Pepper Challenge is to get as many footballs into a Dr. Pepper can that’s only 5 yards away, but while it seems close, it may not be so easy.

“Usually around 13,14 is my pretty consistent average, I think I found what works for me and hopefully it is just enough,” said Rachel Hughes.

Training for the Dr. Pepper halftime football challenge isn’t something most college students would do in their free time.

“Just kind of working on, like, finding what technique works for you because everybody is going to do it a little bit differently,” said Hughes.

The award for first place in the challenge is a $100,000 scholarship, which Hughes says would be life-changing.

“This would set me up literally for the rest of my life,” Hughes said. “I’m just going to be able to do more of the things that I want to be able to do that just aren’t as practical without that.”

The SEC Championship game with Georgia vs Alabama will air right on WKYT on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
According to police, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.
Forklift used to steal ATM from Kentucky bank, police say
A truck crashed into the Paris O'Reilly Auto Parts store Thursday morning.
Truck crashes into Kentucky auto parts store
Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season
Police said they were called to a home on Hill Rise Dr. around 2:00 p.m. for a disorder.
Lexington police arrest woman for stabbing

Latest News

Firefighters say they were called to a home on West Fifth Street just after 11 a.m.
Pest control ‘smoke bomb’ believed to be spark of Lexington fire
File image
Entire city of Richmond under boil advisory
All drivers will likely pay more in car taxes this year.
WKYT Investigates: Rising car taxes
Students at Frederick Douglass High School are partnering with all Fayette County high schools...
FCPS students hold second toy drive in honor of late superintendent Manny Caulk