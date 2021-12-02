WATCH LIVE: Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update as omicron emerges in US

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold another Team Kentucky Update on Thursday.

Economic development, infrastructure improvements and the omicron COVID-19 variant are among the topics Gov. Beshear is expected to address during the briefing.

Wednesday, the CDC confirmed the first U.S. case of the omicron variant in California. The second was confirmed in Minnesota Thursday morning.

Health experts say the variant has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it to spread faster. Scientists are trying to determine if current vaccines are effective against it.

In the meantime, Beshear is telling Kentuckians to remain calm.

About 2.6 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Beshear says it’s important to get vaccinated since other forms of treatment, like the COVID-19 pill, are still a long way from being available.

