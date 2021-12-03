Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes Over The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head into the first weekend of December, milder than normal temps are ruling the weather land out there today. A cold front does drop in on Saturday with slightly lower temps, but the focus of the forecast is on a very active setup next week. It’s a pattern likely to feature a lot of rain and even the chance for a little bit of winter weather.

Temps out there today are deep into the 60s again with a 70 possible in the west and south. Winds are gusty as a weak front drops in overnight into early Saturday. This may touch off a few showers across the southern half of the state early Saturday.

Temps come down into the 50s Saturday, but then surge again into the 60s Sunday ahead of a strong cold front barreling toward the region. Showers will increase on Sunday with a line of heavy rain producing showers Sunday night into early Monday. Some areas may pick up 1″-2″ of rain with locally higher amounts.

Temps crash into the 30s behind this front on Monday and there’s still a shot at some flakes showing up on the backside of the departing rain shield.

Winds are going to be a major player with this front and the potential is there for gusts to reach 50mph along the front.

From there, we watch additional systems target the region through next weekend. The track on these are primarily rain makers, but the models do have a touch of winter.

