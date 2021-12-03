Advertisement

City: KU to suspend tree removal until mid-January

KU began cutting down trees in the Landsdowne neighborhood Monday.
KU began cutting down trees in the Landsdowne neighborhood Monday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington and KU reached a new agreement Thursday to stop the removal of trees in the city.

The utility company will suspend the removal of any trees until mid-January at the soonest, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

This comes after talks between Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Kentucky Utilities over trees cut in the Lansdowne Drive area.

Gorton said this agreement is a first step victory for the city.

“I appreciate KU for listening yesterday, for extending the moratorium on cutting, and for agreeing to continue negotiations on an appropriate process that preserves our electrical grid and protects our trees going forward. I remain convinced that we can do both, and hope that this gives us an opportunity to find a new path,” said Mayor Gorton in a statement.

The city will also put a hold on the motion filed in court for a temporary injunction, but said they would not withdraw it so they could proceed with court action if needed.

KU and the city of Lexington also agreed that KU will replant trees in the Lansdown median and will continue its work on Richmond Road.

