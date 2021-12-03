Graduation ceremony held Lexington’s latest class of firefighter recruits

Advertisement

By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department held a graduation Friday for Firefighter Recruit Class 69.

27 recruits, 26 males and one female, went through 24 weeks of training to make it to graduation and are ready to embark on a new journey.

“It’s gonna be different cause, like, you know, it’s surreal, but it’s a sigh of relief at the same time and moving into the next step is exciting,” said recruit Tamara Taylor.

Taylor was the only female in the class. Taylor hopes that other women will follow in her footsteps to become first responders in Lexington.

“It was definitely intimidating at first but all of the guys were amazing and including me in everything, the training was fun difficult,” Taylor said.

Lieutenant Joe McIntyre has been a Lexington firefighter for 28 years. He’s taught 177 recruits and Class 69 is the last recruiting class before he retires.

“It’s good to see them get to this point so they can get their career started and somebody has to take our place,” Lt. McIntyre said.

As the recruits begin their career, and Lt. McIntyre ends his, he has a piece of advice for the graduates.

“My advice to them would be to pay attention to detail, listen, and do what you are told,” Lt. McIntyre said.

All of the recruits have their new assigned homes at the 24 Lexington fire stations.

