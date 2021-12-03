Advertisement

Human remains found in Southern Kentucky

Roy Chumbley
Roy Chumbley(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has found human skeletal remains.

Officials believe they belong to a missing man.

They say they were searching the Mount Zion area for Roy Chumbley, who was reported missing on October 4.

The Pulaski County coroner is taking the remains to the state medical examiner’s office.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

