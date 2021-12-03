Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder winds keep blowing

Temperatures remain mild
Temperatures remain mild(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even when we cool down this weekend, it will still be considered mild.

Temperatures will once again run in the mid and upper 60s for folks across Kentucky. Throw in a decent breeze and you have yourself all the makings of another mild Fall day. Sunshine will the skies and that milder air will surround you.

A weak frontal boundary will drop in from the northeast and cool us off for Saturday. It won’t be anything substantial, but it will be enough to be noticeable. Most will experience highs around the mid-50s. Technically, that is still a mild feel for this time of year.

Our pattern will turn active for next week. Rounds of showers arrive on Sunday and could end as some snow by Monday.

Take care of each other!

