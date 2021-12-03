Jon Sumrall leaving Kentucky to take over Troy football program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall has been named the new head football coach at Troy University.

Sumrall has served primarily as the Wildcats’ inside linebackers coach for the past three seasons before being elevated to co-defensive coordinator last season. He also gained a reputation as an excellent recruiter. Sumrall played linebacker at Kentucky from 2002-2004.

Sumrall, an Alabama native, spent three seasons on the Troy staff from 2015-2018 under head coach Neal Brown.

Sumrall will be formally introduced at a press conference Monday at 11 a.m.

