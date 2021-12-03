Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 12/5: Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams and WKYT’s Garrett Wymer

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams and WKYT investigative reporter Garrett Wymer.

Secretary Adams says he has spent much of his tenure trying to clean up Kentucky voting rolls. He’s removed dead people and ineligible voters and sometimes that’s meant taking more people off the books than have been signing up.

What will happen if there isn’t a redistricting plan soon? Dozens of legislative and congressional candidates are already signing up for next year, but many may find they’ve filed in the wrong districts when the new maps are finally revealed.

There’s also a new effort to get younger Kentuckians engaged in the voting process.

WKYT’s Garrett Wymer gives us a look at the controversy over cell towers going up in neighborhoods as phone companies try to improve their networks and residents complain about them being so close to their homes.

He’ll also talk about some other special projects he’s working on.

