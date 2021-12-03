Advertisement

Lexington hospitals prepared for whatever omicron variant brings

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Doctors are not sure how severe the omicron variant will be, but hospitals in Central Kentucky tell us they feel prepared for whatever may come.

So far, there are no reported cases of omicron in Kentucky.

Officials at UK, Baptist Health, and CHI St. Joseph hospitals in Lexington tell us their hospitals implemented surge plans at the start of the pandemic and will rely on them if necessary.

Those plans include making more space available for covid patients and redirecting staff to treat them. As of now, local hospitals have not made any changes to elective surgeries or visitor policies. However, they are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant.

“I think it’s too early to know whether we should get worried or not. That really has to do with the unknown about the severity of disease that it causes,” said Dr. Goulson. “If the disease created by that variant is not severe, it’s conceivable that there would be very mild symptoms if people did get infected, so let’s hope for that.”

Doctors are encouraging people to get vaccinated and their booster shots to help slow the spread. They say these variants will keep popping up as long as COVID keeps circulating.

You can sign up for a vaccine or booster shot by visiting vaccines.gov.

