Advertisement

Lexington police asking for information in shooting at apartment complex

Officers were called out to the Fox Run Apartments on McCullough Drive at about 7 p.m. Thursday.
Officers were called out to the Fox Run Apartments on McCullough Drive at about 7 p.m. Thursday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called out to the Fox Run Apartments on McCullough Drive at about 7 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Police said they found a person in their 20s who had been shot. Police told WKYT the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers don’t have information on a suspect and are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck crashed into the Paris O'Reilly Auto Parts store Thursday morning.
Truck crashes into Kentucky auto parts store
According to police, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.
Forklift used to steal ATM from Kentucky bank, police say
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Police said they were called to a home on Hill Rise Dr. around 2:00 p.m. for a disorder.
Lexington police arrest woman for stabbing
Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season

Latest News

Sophomore 1B Ryan Johnson and Junior CF Tate Letcher have a catch under the brand-new lights at...
Nicholas County’s baseball field lights up for the first time to honor late coach
An autopsy confirmed that a man died from a vape pen exploding. (Source: Pixabay)
Fentanyl-laced vape pens among teens concern after Tennessee high school incident
KU began cutting down trees in the Landsdowne neighborhood Monday.
City: KU to suspend tree removal until mid-January
Emergency boxes containing Narcan put up across Madison County
WATCH | Emergency boxes containing Narcan put up across Madison County