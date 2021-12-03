Lexington police asking for information in shooting at apartment complex
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers were called out to the Fox Run Apartments on McCullough Drive at about 7 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Police said they found a person in their 20s who had been shot. Police told WKYT the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers don’t have information on a suspect and are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
