Advertisement

Pair living in shack outside library for a week to raise homelessness awareness

Two men in Jessamine County are trying to raise awareness about homelessness. They’re putting...
Two men in Jessamine County are trying to raise awareness about homelessness. They’re putting themselves in the shoes of the homeless to see the hardships they deal with daily by camping out in a shack, day and night for one week.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men in Jessamine County are trying to raise awareness about homelessness.

They’re putting themselves in the shoes of the homeless to see the hardships they deal with daily by camping out in a shack, day and night for one week.

The experiment is to help people understand what someone experiencing homelessness or financial hardship looks like in Jessamine County.

The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition and Adventure Serve Ministries partnered to squat outside the public library. They’re working to raise awareness and funding for the people they serve.

Coalition Executive Director Johhny Templin says the shelter helps more than 300 people every year.

He’s living in the small shack, held up by cinder blocks, with no planned meals beyond protein bars, to show what some people go through. The shack will stay out here until midnight Monday.

The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition is taking donations now.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck crashed into the Paris O'Reilly Auto Parts store Thursday morning.
Truck crashes into Kentucky auto parts store
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update as omicron emerges in US
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
Car hits garage in Lexington.
Lexington driver hits neighbor’s garage while backing out of driveway
Police said they were called to a home on Hill Rise Dr. around 2:00 p.m. for a disorder.
Lexington police arrest woman for stabbing

Latest News

File image
Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center
Doctors are not sure how severe the omicron variant will be, but hospitals in Central Kentucky...
Lexington hospitals prepared for whatever omicron variant brings
Paige Isenberg, 47.
Woman accused of interrupting Ky. funeral procession, nearly causing crash
Police: No shots fired at Perry Central