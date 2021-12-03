Pair living in shack outside library for a week to raise homelessness awareness

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men in Jessamine County are trying to raise awareness about homelessness.

They’re putting themselves in the shoes of the homeless to see the hardships they deal with daily by camping out in a shack, day and night for one week.

Have you seen this shack set up outside the Jessamine Co. Library? 2 men are living in it for 1 week. More on this “experiment” at noon and later on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/p0tdWb8svi — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) December 3, 2021

The experiment is to help people understand what someone experiencing homelessness or financial hardship looks like in Jessamine County.

The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition and Adventure Serve Ministries partnered to squat outside the public library. They’re working to raise awareness and funding for the people they serve.

Coalition Executive Director Johhny Templin says the shelter helps more than 300 people every year.

He’s living in the small shack, held up by cinder blocks, with no planned meals beyond protein bars, to show what some people go through. The shack will stay out here until midnight Monday.

The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition is taking donations now.

