CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-star Corbin athlete Treyveon Longmire announced Friday morning that he has reopened his recruitment.

After talking to my family, I am going to re-open my recruitment and explore all my options. #GODSPLAN https://t.co/lSpyfChID8 — Treyveon Longmire (@TreyveonLongmi1) December 3, 2021

Longmire had committed to Kentucky on March 26. Before committing to UK, he had offers from Louisville, Tennessee, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Ole Miss among others.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.