Woman accused of interrupting Ky. funeral procession, nearly causing crash

Paige Isenberg, 47.
Paige Isenberg, 47.(Garrard County Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing charges after police say she interrupted a funeral procession, nearly causing a crash.

An arrest citation says an officer was leading the funeral procession north on Hwy 27, in Lancaster, to Jessamine County when 47-year-old Paige Isenberg, who was driving south, swerved her car in front of the officer’s vehicle.

The officer had to slam on his brakes, along with the rest of the funeral procession, to avoid a crash.

The citation says Isenberg then turned north on 27. The officer chased her, using verbal commands over a loudspeaker to tell Isenberg to stop, but she didn’t.

According to the citation, after about three miles, Isenberg finally stopped when they reached a road construction area on 27. The officer pulled in front of Isenberg’s vehicle to block her off.

When the officer talked to Isenberg, she said she intentionally swerved into the officer’s lane and was “going to get into the funeral procession and lead the funeral.”

Police say Isenberg had no relation to the procession.

Isenberg was arrested on charges of fleeing or evading police, reckless driving and wanton endangerment.

