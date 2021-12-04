Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Big changes to come late Sunday and into Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we have been enjoying some nice weather these past few days, changes are ahead for early next week with a strong cold front that could even bring severe weather.

For your evening and tonight, temperatures will be cool as we drop through the 50s and into the 40s. Breezy winds will remain around across our region, making it feel just a touch cooler. Fortunately, dry weather will continue with a mix of clouds.

By Sunday, morning temperatures will begin the day in the lower-40s and upper-30s. Gusty winds will be with us throughout the day ahead of a system set to move in later in the night. We could see gusts reach near 30mph through the afternoon. Dry conditions will continue with clouds increasing throughout the day, and highs are expected to reach near 60. As we head into the overnight, our next system will move in.

Through early Monday morning, gusty showers with some storms will sweep into our region, providing a severe threat for some. The main threat will be strong winds as some gusts could reach 40+mph at times while the line of showers passes by. The good news is that after the front passes in the morning, we’ll be on the drier side for the rest of the day, but temperatures will drop quickly into the 40s and 30s, which stays around a few days next week. Our pattern also looks to remain active through much of next week as well.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.