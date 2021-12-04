After a tough season, Boyle County & Johnson Central fans happy to make it to state title game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle County and Johnson Central squared off the Class 4A 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals at Kroger Field Friday night.

Both communities have a hard year at home, especially Johnson Central. The team lost its head football coach Jim Matney to a tough battle with COVID-19.

“We’ve been hit hard with a lot of Covid deaths, and just hard times... We got something to be proud of with a couple of local teams into the championship games out here.”

For fans of Matney like Denny Moore, Johnson Central’s hard work is carrying on the tradition Matney instilled in his team.

“Well, I was a Jim Matney fan. We were friends for a long time,” Moore told WKYT’s Jeremy Tombs. “Jim is a great guy and this is a pretty good legacy because of what the team has done since his death.”

Moore says it was a proud moment just to get to the championship, regardless of the result.

“I’m proud of this team here because they’re some of the mountain boys and we always like them [and] back them no matter which school they’re from,” said Moore.

Fans from Boyle County felt the same for the Rebels.

“The pride throughout the city this week has been really neat. All of downtown is decorated, all of the people have been out supporting the Rebels,” a fan told WKYT. “I can tell you I see heart so big in these boys that it’s just, it’s emotional to watch them because they have such a love for their team.”

The Rebels beat the Golden Eagles 30-13 for their 10th state title.

