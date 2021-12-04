Ally Blake’s Forecast | Big changes to come tomorrow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is a chilly morning in the commonwealth with temps in the low 40s.

Clouds will increase as well and temps get into the 50s. A shower is possible for southern KY later on, but central Kentucky should stay dry. If you’re heading out to the Lexington Christmas parade today at 11:00 AM, it will be a bit chilly in the upper 40s. Come on out to see me and some of your WKYT favorites! Tomorrow we are in for some big changes and the beginning of a very active weather pattern.

A strong storm system will move through bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. Sunday temps start around 40 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds then pick up from the south and filter in the warm 60-degree air. Into the late afternoon, the rain moves in. Heavy bands likely late Sunday and early Monday morning. This could bring the potential for some localized flooding and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Sunday evening into early Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Make sure you can get weather alerts if necessary! Temps will dramatically drop after into the upper 30s mid-day. Maybe even a flurry or two to close us out. Tuesday the chill remains and our eyes then focus on our next system. Wednesday models potentially want to spit out some rain/mix in our area. This could linger into the end of the work week as temps move back to the low 40s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!

