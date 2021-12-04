Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Big changes to come tomorrow

Saturday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is a chilly morning in the commonwealth with temps in the low 40s.

Clouds will increase as well and temps get into the 50s. A shower is possible for southern KY later on, but central Kentucky should stay dry. If you’re heading out to the Lexington Christmas parade today at 11:00 AM, it will be a bit chilly in the upper 40s. Come on out to see me and some of your WKYT favorites! Tomorrow we are in for some big changes and the beginning of a very active weather pattern.

A strong storm system will move through bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. Sunday temps start around 40 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds then pick up from the south and filter in the warm 60-degree air. Into the late afternoon, the rain moves in. Heavy bands likely late Sunday and early Monday morning. This could bring the potential for some localized flooding and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Sunday evening into early Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Make sure you can get weather alerts if necessary! Temps will dramatically drop after into the upper 30s mid-day. Maybe even a flurry or two to close us out. Tuesday the chill remains and our eyes then focus on our next system. Wednesday models potentially want to spit out some rain/mix in our area. This could linger into the end of the work week as temps move back to the low 40s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center
Paige Isenberg, 47.
Woman accused of interrupting Ky. funeral procession, nearly causing crash
Roy Chumbley
Sheriff’s office: Missing man hit woman with his car; had altercation with her family before he disappeared
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
File image
Ky. high school volunteer track coach indicted on sex crime charges

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes Over The Weekend
Wetter weather will arrive soon
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures remain mild
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder winds keep blowing
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mild Winds Continue