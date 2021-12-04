Advertisement

Boyle County tops Johnson Central, wins 10th state title

The Rebels beat the Golden Eagles 30-13.
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle County beat Johnson Central 30-13 Friday night at Kroger Field to win its tenth state championship.

The Rebels (14-1) have won back-to-back state championships and head coach Justin Haddix now has two rings in two seasons in Danville.

Boyle County opened the scoring with a 75-yard touchdown from Jagger Gillis to Cole Lanter to make it 7-0. Gillis also rushed for a touchdown to make it 13-0 Rebels at halftime.

UK commit Jackson Smith tacked on a field goal to make it 16-0 before Grant Rice scored for the Eagles to cut the lead to ten. Up 16-6, Gillis added two more touchdowns to put away Johnson Central down the stretch.

Gillis rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 131 yards and two more touchdowns to win the game’s MVP.

