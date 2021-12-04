Advertisement

Bryan Station rolls past Frederick Douglass 92-73

Kamuena Bless scored a game-high 31 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the win(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Station jumped out to an early lead at Frederick Douglass on Friday on their way to a 92-73 win.

The win marked the first of the early season for the Defenders, who improve to 1-1. Kamuena Bless scored a game-high 31 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the win. J’Marious Lindsay added 18 points.

Douglass was led by Kai Simpson with 29 points. The Broncos drop to 0-2 overall.

