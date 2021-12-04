Advertisement

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID...
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.(CNN, FROM ELI LILLY)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.

Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12.

That includes infants.

The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe disease.

It has been authorized to treat people ages 12 and up since February.

The pharmaceutical company says it has worked well in adult patients who have gotten sick after being exposed to the delta variant.

Lilly is still trying to determine how well it neutralizes the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center
A truck crashed into the Paris O'Reilly Auto Parts store Thursday morning.
Truck crashes into Kentucky auto parts store
Paige Isenberg, 47.
Woman accused of interrupting Ky. funeral procession, nearly causing crash
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update as omicron emerges in US
Roy Chumbley
Sheriff’s office: Missing man hit woman with his car; had altercation with her family before he disappeared

Latest News

LCA loses to Beechwood 23-21.
Lexington Christian falls to Beechwood 23-21 in 2A title game
Pikeville wins the 1A crown.
Pikeville tops Russellville 30-27 to win 1A crown
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open
Disturbing details were revealed by the prosecutor of the events leading to the deadly shooting...
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect face charges