Ky. man dies in Union County coal mining accident

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet, a 48-year-old man died after injuries he sustained in a coal mine.

Officials said Lester Daugherty Jr., of Sturgis, Ky., a mechanic with 16 years of experience, suffered critical injuries at the 16,000-foot-deep River View mine in Waverly, Ky.

According to a press release, Daugherty Jr., who began his shift at 11 p.m. Friday, was performing maintenance on a continuous miner at the time of his death.

The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety, sent investigators to the mine early Saturday morning, following the accident. All mining operations were shut down during the site inspection and remained closed Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened today to learn of the passing of Mr. Daugherty Jr.,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We join everyone across Kentucky who offer their prayers and support for his family, friends and community as they mourn his untimely loss.”

The Division of Mine Safety last inspected the mine on Oct. 18, 2021.

