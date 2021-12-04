Advertisement

Ky. man dies in Union County coal mining accident

Coal
Coal(KOTA)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet, a 48-year-old man died after injuries he sustained in a coal mine.

Officials said Lester Daugherty Jr., of Sturgis, Ky., a mechanic with 16 years of experience, suffered critical injuries at the 16,000-foot-deep River View mine in Waverly, Ky.

According to a press release, Daugherty Jr., who began his shift at 11 p.m. Friday, was performing maintenance on a continuous miner at the time of his death.

The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety, sent investigators to the mine early Saturday morning, following the accident. All mining operations were shut down during the site inspection and remained closed Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened today to learn of the passing of Mr. Daugherty Jr.,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We join everyone across Kentucky who offer their prayers and support for his family, friends and community as they mourn his untimely loss.”

The Division of Mine Safety last inspected the mine on Oct. 18, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center
Paige Isenberg, 47.
Woman accused of interrupting Ky. funeral procession, nearly causing crash
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
Roy Chumbley
Sheriff’s office: Missing man hit woman with his car; had altercation with her family before he disappeared
File image
Ky. high school volunteer track coach indicted on sex crime charges

Latest News

The poster for the 148th Kentucky Derby painted by Aimee Griffith
Lexington woman, UK grad named Kentucky Derby official artist
Weekend Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Big changes to come tomorrow
winchester rd shooting
Police investigating shooting on Winchester Rd.
Boyle County and Johnson Central squared off in the 4A state football final at Kroger Field...
After a tough season, Boyle County & Johnson Central fans happy to make it to state title game